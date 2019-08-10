State police arrest drunk driver after fatal head on crash

PLAQUEMINE - State police arrested a man after his involvement in fatal two vehicle crash in Iberville Parish, Saturday night.

The crash took the life of 39-year-old Julia Patterson. According to the investigation, 41-year-old Roger Brigalia and his passenger were traveling eastbound on LA Highway 77 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado. Patterson was traveling westbound in a 2016 Nissan Altima.

Police determined Brigalia crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in him hitting Patterson head on. Patterson was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Brigalia and his passenger, who were also unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators don't believe Patterson was impaired at the time of the crash, however impairment is suspected to be a factor on the part of Brigalia.

After being medically cleared, state troopers arrested Brigalia and booked him into Iberville Parish Prison. He faces multiple charges including DWI and Vehicular Homicide.