State Police arrest a woman following fatal Ascension Parish crash

GONZALES - State troopers have a woman in custody for her involvement in a fatal crash that occured on LA Highway 44 in Gonzales, early Saturday morning.

According to the investigation, the crash took the life of 32-year old Darryl Dean. State police learned 37-year-old Ferika Tureaud was traveling eastbound on LA Highway 44 in a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle. At the same time, Dean was walking in the eastbound lane. Tureaud was unable to avoid Dean, and as a result the Volkswagen struck Dean as he was walking in the roadway.

Dean sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment on his part is unknown, but a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis.

Tureaud was properly restrained and was not injured. She was given a chemical breath test, which showed she was over the legal BAC limit. Troopers arrested her and booked her into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of Vehicular Homicide.

The crash remains under investigation.