State police announce Ponchatoula alternate routes for Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police announced alternate routes for people entering and leaving Ponchatoula for the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival from April 11 to April 13.

According to officials, people coming in from Baton Rouge need to exit Interstate 12 eastbound at Pumpkin Center exit #35, proceed south to La. Highway 22, then continue east on La. 22 into Ponchatoula. For those coming from New Orleans, they are advised to take the Causeway Bridge into Mandeville and proceed to La. 22 west into Ponchatoula.

People coming in from Slidell or Covington should exit Interstate 12 Westbound at La. Highway 445 exit #47, proceed south to La. 22, then continue west on La. 22 into Ponchatoula, while people coming in from Mandeville can just take La. 22 into Ponchatoula.