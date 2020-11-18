State Police: Albany woman dies in single-vehicle crash on LA 43

INDEPENDENCE - On Wednesday morning, troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported the tragic loss of life that resulted from a Tuesday night crash.

Troopers say the deadly collision occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on LA 43 south of LA 16 in St. Helena Parish and resulted in the death of 32-year-old Kyndal B. Mckinney of Albany.

According to LSP, an initial investigation revealed that Mckinney was headed northbound on LA 43 in a 2006 Ford Focus when she veered off road and struck a culvert before colliding with a utility pole.

Police say Mckinney was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her vehicle during the crash.

She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to LSP, impairment may have been a contributing factor and a blood sample was taken for analysis.

Officials say the tragic crash remains under investigation.