State Police: 23-year-old killed in Lafourche Parish crash

THIBODAUX - Louisiana State Police say a deadly crash in Lafourche Parish claimed the life of a 23-year-old man on Thursday night.

Troopers were called to the crash scene on Choctaw Road just east of the Sixth Ward Middle School around 10 p.m., where they discovered that Brent Sauce, the lone driver involved in the crash, had been killed.

Investigators say Sauce was traveling eastbound on Choctaw Road in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado when he crossed the centerline for unknown reasons, skidded off of the roadway, hit an embankment, and overturned before crashing into a tree.

Police say Sauce was not wearing his seat belt and suffered fatal injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time and a toxicology report is pending through the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.