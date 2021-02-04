Latest Weather Blog
State placing more troopers in New Orleans during Mardi Gras to enforce COVID restrictions
NEW ORLEANS - Governor John Bel Edwards said there will be a heightened law enforcement presence in the Crescent City during Mardi Gras to ensure partying doesn't get out of hand.
During his latest coronavirus briefing Thursday, Edwards said the state is sending additional state troopers, as well as staff from the fire marshal's office and ATC, to ensure rules are being followed during the usual Mardi Gras period. The governor added that people traveling to New Orleans with no intention of following those restrictions are "not welcome here."
Though most major Mardi Gras parades have been canceled, officials fear the carnival season will lead to huge, unsafe gatherings around the city. A major point of concern is the French Quarter, where large crowds of partiers gathered as recently as this past weekend.
Louisiana is currently coming off another surge in coronavirus cases brought on by the holiday season, during which COVID hospitalizations eclipsed 2,000 statewide.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University hosts Feb. 4th vaccination event at FG Clark Activity Center
-
EBR officials aim to provide expanded COVID testing opportunities to African Americans
-
Signing day caps of recruiting process marred by pandemic
-
Service dog relieves stress for health care workers fighting COVID
-
Traffic nightmare over Intracoastal Canal on LA-1 to be resolved with new...
Sports Video
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships