State opens red snapper season

4 years 9 months 3 days ago Friday, October 07 2016 Oct 7, 2016 October 07, 2016 4:24 AM October 07, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is allowing recreational anglers to harvest additional red snapper in state waters beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

But the opening is only during weekends - Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The commission, in a news release, announced the opening after receiving a red snapper landings update from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Preliminary estimates from the department's LA Creel Program indicate Louisiana's recreational fishermen landed a total of 1,041,321 pounds of red snapper through Sept. 6 when Louisiana's state water season closed.

The commission says the fall season will allow anglers the opportunity to harvest the remaining 75,411 pounds of available snapper in state waters, with a daily bag and possession limit of two fish, per person at a 16-inch minimum total length.

