State officials update residents as Barry heads toward Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - State officials gathered Friday to brief the public on Tropical Storm Barry.

Residents were informed that 3,000 national guard members are in place with high water vehicles in preparation for flooding. Officials also discussed a shelter that has been prepared in Alexandria. It will be available for people who are rescued in state-backed search rescue efforts.

Multiple parishes have been issued evacuations orders before heavy wind and rain moves through the area.

The National Hurricane Center is expecting 10 to 20 inches of rain across south Louisiana, which would stress rivers in which some are already in flood stage. The Mississippi River is expected to increase 1 to 3 feet, but it is the smaller rivers and streams that will have a tougher time with responding to forecasted heavy rainfall.

Sandbags are available for residents in multiple parishes.