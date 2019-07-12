89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State officials update residents as Barry heads toward Louisiana

1 hour 28 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 July 12, 2019 1:34 PM July 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State officials gathered Friday to brief the public on Tropical Storm Barry.

Residents were informed that 3,000 national guard members are in place with high water vehicles in preparation for flooding. Officials also discussed a shelter that has been prepared in Alexandria. It will be available for people who are rescued in  state-backed search rescue efforts.

Multiple parishes have been issued evacuations orders before heavy wind and rain moves through the area. 

The National Hurricane Center is expecting 10 to 20 inches of rain across south Louisiana, which would stress rivers in which some are already in flood stage. The Mississippi River is expected to increase 1 to 3 feet, but it is the smaller rivers and streams that will have a tougher time with responding to forecasted heavy rainfall.

Sandbags are available for residents in multiple parishes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days