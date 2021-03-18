State officials to address concerns related to COVID vaccines with virtual Town Hall

BATON ROUGE - Vaccine clinics have been set up throughout the state of Louisiana, ensuring that eligible citizens in every parish are presented with the opportunity to be inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite these efforts, some citizens have yet to be vaccinated, and the delay is by choice. While some who are hesitant to get the shot have expressed concerns in relation to the overall effectiveness of the vaccines, others are worried about any possible health risks associated with the vaccines.

State officials aim to address these concerns by means of a Thursday, March 18 afternoon Zoom Town Hall webinar that will be hosted by the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Town Hall is specifically designed to address the concerns of those who have concerns about the vaccinations.

This will be the third Town Hall in a series hosted by GOHSEP and LDH.

Anyone interested in attending should register using the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qTz9E04jQRGFfyOLxbT6OQ

Those who miss the presentation will be able to view it when it is publicly posted at:

ConquerCOVID19.la.