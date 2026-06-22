State officials set Moreauville Volunteer Fire Department as hub for Tropical Storm Arthur relief

MOREAUVILLE — Gov. Jeff Landry said Monday that both his and his wife's offices would be providing disaster relief for areas affected by Tropical Storm Arthur and the subsequent flooding that came from it.

Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes were particularly hard hit by last week's storm, with Landry saying that the Moreauville Volunteer Fire Department's station on Main Street would serve as the hub for relief efforts in the area.

He said Moreauville will be where supplies will come in before going out to places like Dupont and Plaucheville.

The Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort will be distributing disaster relief supplies at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot at 16229 La. 1 in Simmesport. The Simmsport Bank at 16495 La. 1 will also be distributing supplies.

Simmesport RISE will also be at Simmesport Town Hall, assisting residents in reporting and documenting damage in affected areas.

Landry said that his office, with the help of various partners both in and out of the government, including his wife's Love One Louisiana Foundation and Stine Home + Yard, would be distributing buckets containing cleaning and repair supplies, as well as other essentials. Food and fans were also distributed at the kickoff of the relief drive at the Moreauville station.

In Moreauville, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness dropped off 7,000 pounds of ice. The governor said that meals would also be served at the station.

"This effort is going to be continuing and going on," Gov. Landry said.

Landry also continued to encourage residents with damage from the storm to visit damage.la.gov to report damage from the storm and flooding. The Avoyelles Parish School Board will make computers available as needed to allow for people without internet access to report damage done to their homes.

"We don't get the federal help until we know how many people are impacted," Landry said. "Of course, that's not going to stop the state's response."

He added that the state is focused on two main areas: trying to get transitional sheltering for those without a place to stay due to damage to their homes, as well as debris pickup.

Rooms at Paragon Casino Resort and Hotel in Marksville are being made available to the displaced, as well as 50 trailers that will be parked at campsites on casino grounds.

"People are starting to clean up, and we want to make sure, as they clean up and put the debris on the roadside, we're gonna be able to pick that debris up," the governor said.