State officials release list of vaccine clinics available April 5-11 in southeastern parishes

BATON ROUGE - A Monday, April 5 news release from the Louisiana Department of Health provided the public with information pertaining to the availability of vaccine clinics in Region 9 during the week of April 5-11.

The release stated, "The schedule for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Region 9 for the week of April 5-11, 2021 is listed below. Region 9 includes the parishes of St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Livingston.

Additional dates will be announced as more vaccine becomes available."