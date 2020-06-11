State officials have started processing 2020 graduates for TOPS eligibility

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) has begun processing 2020 high school graduates for TOPS (Taylor Opportunity Program for Students) eligibility.

Interested students have been directed to set up a Student Hub account so they can track their TOPS status, from initial eligibility through their post-secondary studies.

Staff at the agency say students should also carefully read their award letters when they receive them.

LOSFA staff is reminding students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is the primary application for TOPS, before the state’s priority deadline (July 1st), to avoid TOPS processing delays.

To receive virtual assistance from LOSFA staff to complete the FAFSA, register here.

This year, the deadline for 2020 graduates to obtain a qualifying ACT score (for TOPS purposes) was extended to September 30.

As a result of this extension, LOSFA will re-process students for eligibility if higher scores are received.

If a student does not receive any notification about TOPS eligibility/awarding by the end of July, they should contact LOSFA at custserv@la.gov.

Students are also encouraged to follow LOSFA on social media (Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube) for TOPS information throughout the year.