State officials approve new safety requirements for upcoming school year

1 hour 57 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 July 14, 2020 5:56 PM July 14, 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted Tuesday to adopt new minimum safety requirements for the 2020-2021 school year.

Among the new safety measures is a mask requirement for students in third grade and beyond, temperature checks and capacity limits in classrooms and buses.

With the new minimum requirements approved, it will be up to each parish's school board to adopt its own policies. 

