State officials approve new safety requirements for upcoming school year

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted Tuesday to adopt new minimum safety requirements for the 2020-2021 school year.

Among the new safety measures is a mask requirement for students in third grade and beyond, temperature checks and capacity limits in classrooms and buses.

The minimum standards BESE is considering:



??face coverings to be worn for third graders and beyond, staff to the greatest extent possible



Group size indoors in a single room:

Phase 1 — 10 people

Phase2 — 25 people

Phase 3 — 50 people



At school everyone’s temp will be checked — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 14, 2020

With the new minimum requirements approved, it will be up to each parish's school board to adopt its own policies.