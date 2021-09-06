State offices remain closed in several parish throughout southeast Louisiana

State-run government offices in 11 parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida will stay closed throughout the rest of the week.

Offices in the following parishes will stay closed through Friday: Jefferson, Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne.

Officials said offices in Ascension, Assumption, East Feliciana, Livingston, and Orleans parishes will be back open on Wednesday.

