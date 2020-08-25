90°
State offices closed Wednesday, Thursday as gulf coast braces for Hurricane Laura
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana will be closing government offices statewide as it prepares for the potential impacts of Hurricane Laura.
The state made the announcement Tuesday, saying those offices will be reduced to essential personnel only.
The gulf coast is expected to begin seeing the effects of Laura Wednesday and into Thursday. Read the latest on the storm here.
JUST IN: the latest forecast and advisory for Laura. For additional tropical weather information and storm readiness ideas, click here: https://t.co/xrX4u5SyAL pic.twitter.com/I6nLA9d1ER— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) August 25, 2020
