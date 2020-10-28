State offices across southeast Louisiana to close at noon due to Hurricane Zeta

Generic image of downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - According to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, state offices in southeast Louisiana will close at noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, in preparation for Hurricane Zeta.

The storm, which strengthened overnight, is expected to impact Louisiana with severe weather.

Parishes in which state offices are scheduled for a noon closure include: Ascension, Assumption, East Feliciana, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington and West Feliciana.

Cameron Parish, which has been closed since Hurricane Laura, remains closed until further notice.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

Officials say this office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

Office timekeepers have been asked to keep in mind that Dardenne's order is an office closure and should be coded as such.

All employees in the affected parishes, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19, should use the Office Closure code (LSOC).

Employees with further questions should seek guidance from their supervisors.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.

