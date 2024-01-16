31°
State offices, medical centers adjust hours for Wednesday

Tuesday, January 16 2024

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - State offices across Louisiana will have a delayed start Wednesday amid harsh temperatures and bitter cold weather. 

All state offices will be closed until noon Wednesday and then stay open for the rest of the day. The 23rd JDC will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

Woman's Hospital outpatient clinics will open at 10 a.m. 

Pennington Biomedical will be closed Wednesday. 

