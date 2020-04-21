82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State offering free subscription to Noggin learning service for children stuck at home

53 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, April 21 2020 Apr 21, 2020 April 21, 2020 12:35 PM April 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Education announced Tuesday it is teaming up with Nickelodeon to offer three months of its early learning service for free to young children stuck at home because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The department says parents can sign up at the Noggin Cares webpage and get three months of the service for free.

Education officials have also released guidance to help families create a productive list of daily learning activities and learning to help young children keep learning during the stay-at-home order. 

The department has also partnered with Louisiana Public Broadcasting to launch an online hub of at-home learning supports for all ages.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days