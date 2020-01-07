State of Emergency declared in Puerto Rico following early morning earthquake

Photo: Carlos Giusti/AP/Shutterstock

PUERTO RICO - After being rocked by an earthquake for the second day in a row, Puerto Rico's Governor, Wanda Vazquez Garced, has signed a state of emergency, which activates the island's National Guard.

Del mismo modo, la mandataria activo la guardia nacional mediante Orden Ejecutiva. @wandavazquezg pic.twitter.com/7YBGp6r0lQ — La Fortaleza (@fortalezapr) January 7, 2020

CNN reports that early Tuesday morning, around 3:24 a.m., the island was shaken by a 6.4 magnitude quake about 10 kilometers south of Indios, Puerto Rico.

The Authority of Electrical Energy, the power company for Puerto Rico, said that power plants have activated an auto protective mechanism and are out of service following the earthquake.

On Twitter, Puerto Rico Governor Garced, told citizens to remain calm as the government responds to the most recent quake.

"I hope all are well. We are getting our information from @NMEADpr and @DSPnoticias," the tweet said. "The entire government is active and in action. I ask our people to remain calm and urge you to remain safe."

Espero que todos estén bien. Estamos recibiendo la información de @NMEADpr y @DSPnoticias. Todo el componente gubernamental está activado y en ejecución. A nuestro pueblo calma y les exhortamos a que permanezcan seguros.

— Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) January 7, 2020 ">

Espero que todos estén bien. Estamos recibiendo la información de @NMEADpr y @DSPnoticias. Todo el componente gubernamental está activado y en ejecución. A nuestro pueblo calma y les exhortamos a que permanezcan seguros. — Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) January 7, 2020

According to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, a tsunami is not expected to occur following the quake and there were no immediate reports of damage following the incident.

Tuesday morning’s 6.4 earthquake off the southern coast of Puerto Rico is likely the island's most damaging earthquake in over a century.

It resulted in the partial collapse of the Inmaculada Concepción church, a historic site that was constructed in 1841.

The island has experienced a flurry of earthquakes since Dec. 28, according to data from the United States Geological Service (USGS).

After Monday's quake, some experts warned that aftershocks and tremors were likely to follow.

"When there are more earthquakes, the chance of a large earthquake is greater which means that the chance of damage is greater," the USGS said.

On Monday, the early morning quake resulted in some damage, such as a home collapse in Guayanilla and rock slides along Route 2.