State now tracking coronavirus outbreaks linked to schools

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has begun tracking outbreaks of COVID-19 tied to schools.

According to LDH's online coronavirus dashboard, the state has begun tracking groupings of virus cases at schools statewide starting this week. As of Tuesday, the department is reporting a single outbreak responsible for four known cases.

The data did not specify where those cases originated.

State officials said an outbreak is defined as two or more cases among unrelated individuals that have visited a site within a 14-day period. LDH began updating outbreak data weekly back in July.

School has resumed in many parishes across Louisiana within the past week. Though some systems are already holding in-person classes, others - like East Baton Rouge - are staying completely virtual for the first several weeks of the semester.

You can view the Department of Health's full outbreak data here.