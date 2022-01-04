State names sinkhole study group as tremors recur

BATON ROUGE - The head of Louisiana's Department of Natural Resources has named 13 scientists and other experts to serve on a commission to determine the long-term stability of the area around northern Assumption Parish's sinkhole.



The 13-acre sinkhole and fears of a methane explosion have forced evacuation of 350 residents for more than seven months.



The sinkhole, discovered Aug. 3, is believed to have been caused by a failed Texas Brine Co. LLC cavern.



Members of the panel will set up scientific benchmarks and determine when they've been met, signaling it's safe for residents to return, The Advocate reports.



Underscoring concerns about the growing sinkhole and its instability, more seismic activity forced parish officials Friday to halt work in the area for the second time in little more than a week.