State moving inmates with coronavirus to Angola prison; one moved from Iberville jail Thursday

PLAQUEMINE - An inmate at the Iberville Parish Jail has tested positive for coronavirus and is being moved to Angola Prison, where other sick mates are being held.

Sheriff Brett Stassi confirmed Thursday that an inmate at the jail was diagnosed with COVID-19. Stassi says that inmate was sent to the state penitentiary in Angola, where a portion of the prison is being used to hold offenders from around the state who contracted the virus.

"Following guidelines set forth by the State of Louisiana, that inmate has been transported to Camp J at Angola State Penitentiary, where inmates with COVID-19 are being isolated from other inmates," the sheriff said in a statement.

Jails in several local parishes, including Iberville, have taken steps to mitigate the spread of the virus among the prison population during the outbreak. That includes suspending visitations and taking inmates' temperatures daily.

Deputies are also being instructed to issue citations for misdemeanors rather than make arrests.