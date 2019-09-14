87°
State makes offer to Louisiana parents who owe child support

Saturday, September 14 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana parents whose driver's licenses are suspended because they're behind on child support payments have through September to use a program offering a path to license reinstatement.
 
The Department of Children and Family Services says its "On the Road Again" program lets parents get license suspensions lifted for a reduced payment of what's usually owed. The deadline is Sept. 30.
 
To get licenses back under the program, parents must pay two months of court-ordered child support, $100 toward past-due support and court-ordered administrative fees. They also must pay fines required by the state motor vehicles office.
 
Parents seeking more information can go online , speak to their caseworkers or call 1-888-524-3578.
 
The social services agency says it's collected nearly $122,000 for 174 children since the license reinstatement program began Aug. 1.

