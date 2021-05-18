State, local emergencies declared after rain pounds BR with some 12-inches of rain

Photo: Stephanie Fox

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge government buildings were closed Tuesday and an emergency order activated as the region dealt with flooding overnight Monday.

Tuesday morning brought school closures and concerns over another round of rain coming later in the week.

A local state of emergency was declared in East Baton Rouge.

The governor also issued a declaration covering the entire state earlier Monday night due to severe weather in southwest Louisiana.

This announcement follows numerous flash flood and tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

Edwards said that emergency actions and water rescues were already necessary Monday afternoon. He also warned residents to continue monitoring the weather and make emergency plans, in case evacuation is needed.

"We are only a few weeks away from the start of hurricane season, but this threat is the latest in a string of recent weather threats that remind us of the importance of preparedness and staying informed," Edwards said.

Click HERE for a feed of weather alerts and information for the Greater Baton Rouge area.