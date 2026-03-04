65°
State Livestock Brand Commission microchips saddles at event in Tangipahoa Parish

2 hours 28 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2026 Mar 4, 2026 March 04, 2026 6:48 PM March 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Livestock Brand Commission microchipped saddles at an event in Amite on Wednesday.

The microchips allow law enforcement to track down stolen saddles. 

"So this microchipping puts a permanent serial number in the event the saddles are stolen, the victim of the saddle may potentially have the saddle returned to them if recovered by law enforcement," Scott Perry with the LBC said.

The microchipping was part of "Ride Day" at the Florida Parishes Arena. 

