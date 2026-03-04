State Livestock Brand Commission microchips saddles at event in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE — The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Livestock Brand Commission microchipped saddles at an event in Amite on Wednesday.

The microchips allow law enforcement to track down stolen saddles.

"So this microchipping puts a permanent serial number in the event the saddles are stolen, the victim of the saddle may potentially have the saddle returned to them if recovered by law enforcement," Scott Perry with the LBC said.

The microchipping was part of "Ride Day" at the Florida Parishes Arena.