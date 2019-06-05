State leaders discuss road elevation in Assumption Parish to ease flooding

ASSUMPTION PARISH - The Department of Transportation and Development is planning to elevate portions of Highway 70 in Assumption and St. Martin Parishes. State leaders are also discussing a way to raise Belle River Road to help out with flooding.

The road is located along Hwy 70 next to Belle River. Residents and business owners living and working along the road are frustrated after high water damaged their property. Some aren't able to get mail delivered or trash picked up.

"Number one, you couldn't come back here in a car because the road had a foot and a half of the water on it," reality TV star and business owner Troy Landry told WBRZ.

Standing water on Belle River Road is starting to recede, but Landry now faces damages. He normally rents this camp out to the public, but his floors are ripped up and mold is all over the walls. He believes there is a solution to this problem.

"If they raise the road, that's going to be a big help, then we can raise our property next to the road," Landry said. "It's hard to raise your property when the road is under two feet of water."

Nearly six years ago, the state addressed the high water by adding four inches of asphalt to the highway. But with the water rising between eight and ten inches above the pavement, they're now trying to find funds to elevate it. State leaders are currently discussing the issue with DOTD.

There is no word when the project will begin.