State lawmakers attempting education reform

BATON ROUGE - The regular legislative session started Monday and more than 1,100 bills are already pre-filed.

With only three months to move through policy, Governor Jeff Landry is pushing for bills to reform education.

"Let's run a government that now works for, not against the people of our great state," Landry said.

In national education rankings, Louisiana sits at spot 46. In hopes of moving Louisiana from nearly last place, law makers have already filed education specific bills.

Rep. Dodie Horton (R) from Bossier has two bills headed to the education committee. One would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation or identity.

"We just expect our educators to teach according to the state standard slash curriculum," Horton said. "We have to protect our children and our parental rights really, from an impromptu conversation starting. Whatever someone's lifestyle choice is, that's between them and God."

In this year's proposed budget, overall funding public school students receive could go down by $17.5 million.

"Despite Louisiana spending more per student than Mississippi, than Florida, spending more than Texas, and even more than Alabama, yet our children are behind," Landry said.

Though Rep. Edmond Jordan. from Baton Rouge admits cutting the budget won't mean schools or students perform better. Jordan says being behind other states, and paying less per pupil is like starting a race at two different points.

"If I'm five miles ahead of you, and we both drive six miles per hour. You'll never catch up to me," Jordan said. "The only way you can catch up is to drive faster. Sometimes that might mean, in this analogy that when it comes to students, instead of paying less per students, maybe we need to pay more."