State launches program to help homeowners struggling with insurance disputes after Hurricane Ida
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners fighting with insurance companies over Hurricane Ida damage claims can now seek help from the state.
The Louisiana Department of Insurance announced a new mediation program Monday that will be available to policyholders and be able to help with residential insurance claims of up to $50,000.
