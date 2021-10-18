66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State launches program to help homeowners struggling with insurance disputes after Hurricane Ida

2 hours 11 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, October 18 2021 Oct 18, 2021 October 18, 2021 4:49 PM October 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners fighting with insurance companies over Hurricane Ida damage claims can now seek help from the state.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance announced a new mediation program Monday that will be available to policyholders and be able to help with residential insurance claims of up to $50,000.

Trending News

Find more storm resources here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days