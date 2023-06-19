State investigating Hammond facility following elderly man's death over the weekend

HAMMOND - State officials are investigating a behavioral hospital that was housing an elderly man who managed to wander away and die over the weekend, WBRZ has learned.

Hammond Police say Huey P. Kennedy was found dead around 7:30 pm. Sunday night. He was last seen leaving Oceans Behavioral Hospital at the Professional Plaza at 5:11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said Kennedy suffered from severe dementia. When he left the facility, his eyes and cheeks are bruised with stitches above the right eyebrow and on the side of his left eye. Police have not specified Kennedy's cause of death.

On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health told WBRZ it had an open investigation into Oceans Behavioral Hospital following Kennedy's death.

The hospital declined to comment on the investigation Monday.