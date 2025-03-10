State increases amount of black bear tags during second year of allowed hunting

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has more than doubled the amount of hunting tags allowed during the state's second annual black bear season.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 26 tags will be available. In 2024, only 11 were up for grabs. The hunt has expanded to the southern part of the state.

Eight of the permits will be issued for the coastal parishes and parts of Acadiana. Three more permits will be issued in "Bear Management Area Two," which includes West Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, some of West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes.

The season will last from Dec. 6 to 21. The lottery for tags will open near the end of summer.