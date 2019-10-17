52°
State income tax filing deadline Friday

4 years 5 months 5 days ago Wednesday, May 13 2015 May 13, 2015 May 13, 2015 3:28 AM May 13, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE- The deadline for filing 2014 Louisiana individual income tax returns is Friday.

Taxpayers needing more time to prepare their returns must submit an extension request by the filing deadline to avoid late-filing penalties.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue recommends electronic filing for taxpayers for the fastest, most error-free tax return and refund processing. Visit here for details.

The average refund processing time for returns filed electronically is up to 21 business days. For paper returns, taxpayers should expect to wait eight to 10 weeks.

