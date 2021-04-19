Latest Weather Blog
State health officials: Region 9 COVID-19 vaccine clinics for week of April 19
BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health issued a Monday news release regarding the schedule for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Region 9 during the week of April 19.
Region 9 includes the parishes of St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Livingston.
The schedule is below.
Additional dates will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.
Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
Click here for more information on LDH's efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
