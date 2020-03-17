72°
State gov. bans all non-essential dental procedures, beginning Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - As the number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana continues to increase, the state's Department of health has directed that all routine, non-essential dental procedures be prohibited beginning Wednesday, March 18.
The state government says this will remain in effect for at least the next thirty days, which gives the ban an ending date of Thursday, April 16.
All dental providers have been asked to contact their clients and notify them.
