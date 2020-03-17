74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State gov. bans all non-essential dental procedures, beginning Wednesday

2 hours 49 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 March 17, 2020 11:49 AM March 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As the number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana continues to increase, the state's Department of health has directed that all routine, non-essential dental procedures be prohibited beginning Wednesday, March 18.

The state government says this will remain in effect for at least the next thirty days, which gives the ban an ending date of Thursday, April 16.

All dental providers have been asked to contact their clients and notify them.

Click here for additional information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days