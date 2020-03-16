State gaming control orders casinos to close

76°
Monday, March 16 2020
BATON ROUGE - All casinos in Louisiana will close at midnight, Gaming Control told WBRZ reporter Johnston von Springer Monday.

That includes the three casinos in Baton Rouge. 

The order is, at first, for 14 days.  The order could be extended. 

There are twenty casinos in Louisiana. 

