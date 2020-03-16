State gaming control orders casinos to close

BATON ROUGE - All casinos in Louisiana will close at midnight, Gaming Control told WBRZ reporter Johnston von Springer Monday.

That includes the three casinos in Baton Rouge.

JUST spoke to Ronnie Jones of Louisiana Gaming Control Board and have confirmed the state's 20 casinos will close at midnight tonight for at least 14 days to combat spread of #COVID19 @WBRZ — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) March 16, 2020

The order is, at first, for 14 days. The order could be extended.

There are twenty casinos in Louisiana.