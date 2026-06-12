Latest Weather Blog
State fiscal committee to review Town of Clinton finances
CLINTON - After a series of WBRZ reports, the state auditor's office wants to review Clinton's finances.
The fiscal review committee meeting is set for Monday at 1 p.m.
Last fall, subpoenas were filed after the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police started looking into the questionable lease of four Chevy Tahoes for more than $200,000 for the Clinton Police Department.
Mayor Lori Ann Bell and then-Clinton Police Chief Fred Dunn were arrested and charged for improperly making the purchase without approval from the town council or speaking with the city attorney.
In October, Clinton's Police Department was back in the spotlight when a search warrant was issued as investigators looked into the department's finances for evidence of possible theft and the collection of excessive and possibly illegal fines.
Countless boil advisories have been placed on the East Feliciana Parish town recently. The Louisiana Department of Health stepped in, and ordered Bell to correct several deficiencies. The problems with the drinking water landed Bell back behind bars after she allegedly failed to comply with the state mandates.
Trending News
Bell was personally asked to appear before the review committee by Legislative Auditor Darryl Pupera.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Missing child alert canceled after non-verbal teen last seen at New Orleans...
-
Back in St. Amant: LSU softball's Alix Franklin remains connected to hometown
-
THURSDAY HEALTH REPORT: New research targets melanoma recurrence with mRNA vaccine and...
-
Governor Landry joins Shell to mark 1 billion barrels from Gulf platform
-
Ascension Parish Hyundai steel mill to reduce emissions after environmental groups speak...
Sports Video
-
Back in St. Amant: LSU softball's Alix Franklin remains connected to hometown
-
LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton hosts free youth football camp in Baton...
-
LSU football has 2026 game time window set by the SEC
-
Jay Johnson using time away from Omaha to rebuild LSU's roster
-
Report: NC State investigating LSU over Will Wade's departure