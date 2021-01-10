State Fire Marshals Office probe LaPlace church fire

Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal Facebook

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a church fire Saturday west of New Orleans.

The St. John Fire Department responded to the Greater Morning Star Baptist Church in LaPlace around 6:30 a.m., a news outlet reported.

The church was not occupied at the time of the fire.

What sparked the blaze remains under investigation.