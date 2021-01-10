35°
State Fire Marshals Office probe LaPlace church fire
LAPLACE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a church fire Saturday west of New Orleans.
The St. John Fire Department responded to the Greater Morning Star Baptist Church in LaPlace around 6:30 a.m., a news outlet reported.
The church was not occupied at the time of the fire.
What sparked the blaze remains under investigation.
