State Fire Marshals Office probe LaPlace church fire

Saturday, January 09 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Associated Press
Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal Facebook

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a church fire Saturday west of New Orleans.

The St. John Fire Department responded to the Greater Morning Star Baptist Church in LaPlace around 6:30 a.m., a news outlet reported. 

The church was not occupied at the time of the fire.

What sparked the blaze remains under investigation.

