State Fire Marshal's Office: Senior citizen dies in house fire

IBERVILLE - Officials with the State Fire Marshal's office say a man in his sixties died during a house fire in Plaquemine Sunday afternoon.

Members of the Plaquemine Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire within the 58000 block of W W Harleaux Street around noon, and reported finding the unidentified man's body inside of the home.

On Monday morning, the State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed that the cause of the fire was cooking-related.

Additional details related to the tragic fire are unknown at this time, this article will be updated as officials proceed with their investigation into the incident.