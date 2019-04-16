State fire marshal's office mourns loss of retired K-9

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is mourning the loss of one of the department's former K-9s.

Daisy, a 12-year-old Labrador, died Tuesday. The fire marshal's office said she had been diagnosed with a cancerous tumor. Daisy joined the department in 2009.

She served in Lafayette, Lake Charles and Alexandria alongside her handler Lt. Keith Reed. Their duties included accelerant detection at hundreds of fire scenes. Daisy was certified as an accelerant detection K-9 through the Maine State Police and Maine Specialty Dogs Program. The department said she was one of two K-9s with the SFM when she joined the agency.

Reed and Daisy were named 2017 Team of the Year days before Daisy's retirement.

“Even though Daisy had been away from day-to-day operations for more than a year, she was still considered an integral part of the SFM family and her loss still felt deeply,” State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said. “We will always be appreciative of K-9 Daisy for her service to the state of Louisiana.”