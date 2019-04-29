State fire marshal's office honors K-9s lost to cancer

BATON ROUGE - Organizers honored two special K-9s who died of cancer during a weekend event in Baton Rouge.

The All Paws on Deck pet cancer awareness event was held Sunday. Participates listened to pet education presentations, had the opportunity to get their pets screened for cancer, watch a training demonstration, and more.

During the event, the organization also honored K-9s Barry and Daisy from the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office.

The Advocate reports that Barry died last year following surgery to remove a large mass. Barry served the Lafayette and Alexandria areas with handler Cpl. Mitch Trahan.

Daisy past away earlier this month after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumor. She served in Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria alongside handler Lt. Keith Reed.