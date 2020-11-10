Latest Weather Blog
State Fire Marshal's office arrests man for allegedly starting fire in Pineville motel
RAPIDES PARISH - The State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM) says it has arrested a man for allegedly starting a fire in a Pineville motel over the weekend.
According to SFM representatives, on Saturday (Nov. 7) night, 36-year-old Emile Gashette of Pineville, intentionally started a fire in a trash bin at the Sleep Inn motel in the 3400 block of Pineville's Monroe Highway.
The fire, though contained to the common area where it was started, caused a severe disruption in the hotel, forcing nearly 90 people, including guests and staff, to evacuate.
Officials say the blaze did not cause any injuries, and damages were limited to the waste basket in which it was started and the surrounding carpet.
SFM officials and the Pineville Police Department, arrested Gashette after he was pinpointed by eyewitnesses at the motel and shortly thereafter apprehended at a nearby convenience store.
He was booked him into the Rapides Parish Jail on one count of aggravated arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
McDonald's to launch plant-based line, starting with its new plant-based burger
-
Metro Council to discuss proposed changes to city-parish gov't structure tonight
-
Three BR Police Officers on leave after an LSU football player claimed...
-
LSU football team handles COVID outbreak as Myles Brenan continues to recover...
-
Subtropical Storm Theta forms in the Atlantic
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
-
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 10-30-2020