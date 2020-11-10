77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Fire Marshal's office arrests man for allegedly starting fire in Pineville motel

2 hours 46 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, November 10 2020 Nov 10, 2020 November 10, 2020 9:31 AM November 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Emile Gashette

RAPIDES PARISH - The State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM) says it has arrested a man for allegedly starting a fire in a Pineville motel over the weekend.

According to SFM representatives, on Saturday (Nov. 7) night, 36-year-old Emile Gashette of Pineville, intentionally started a fire in a trash bin at the Sleep Inn motel in the 3400 block of Pineville's Monroe Highway.

The fire, though contained to the common area where it was started, caused a severe disruption in the hotel, forcing nearly 90 people, including guests and staff, to evacuate.

Officials say the blaze did not cause any injuries, and damages were limited to the waste basket in which it was started and the surrounding carpet.

SFM officials and the Pineville Police Department, arrested Gashette after he was pinpointed by eyewitnesses at the motel and shortly thereafter apprehended at a nearby convenience store.

He was booked him into the Rapides Parish Jail on one count of aggravated arson.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days