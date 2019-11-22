State Fire Marshal identifies victim of fatal Natchitoches mobile home fire

NATCHITOCHES PARISH – As investigators continue to look into a mobile home fire that took one person’s life and injured another, they’ve discovered that a 93-year-old man and his 67-year-old son were occupants of the residence at the time of the blaze.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned a passerby was able to save the elderly male who was transported to a local hospital with severe burn injuries. The body of the son was later located inside of the home.

The State Fire Marshal has also identified the cause of the fire as beginning near the home’s electric service panel, but an exact cause is still under investigation. Deputies have not ruled out the possibility of an electrical malfunction related to the home’s wiring and/or the use of space heaters.

Witness statements indicated the home did not have a central heating system, which led to the occupants frequent use of multiple space heaters.

The SFM advises residents using space heaters to be sure to place the devices 3-5 feet away from combustibles and to always plug the devices directly into wall outlets as opposed to power strips and/or extension cords.

The deadly fire is still being investigated.