State extends pre-application deadline for $100 million project-funding opportunity

The state has extended the deadline for local and regional public entries to submit pre-applications to access $100 million in anticipated federal funds for projects that will address immediate flood mitigation needs throughout Louisiana.

The new deadline to submit pre-applications is Jan. 17, 2020.

The decision to extend the deadline comes after state workers completed 37 technical assistance sessions during the Watershed Projects Grant Program with 241 attendees.

Pat Forbes, executive director of the Office of Community Development spoke about the new deadline, saying, "Over the past two weeks, we spent considerable time with local officials and prospective applicants, answering questions and listening to their concerns. Based on these sessions and our commitment to having public input steer this process, we decided it would be best to allow applicants more time to submit project pre-applications.”

This funding is part of the state's proposed CDBG-MIT Action Plan to spend $1.2 billion in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds, pending federal approval.

Click here for more information on the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.