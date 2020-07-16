State expected to hit limit on coronavirus hazard pay applications by Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The state announced Thursday that it expects to reach its limit on applications from front-line workers eligible for COVID-19 hazard pay by the weekend.

Governor Edwards said during a news conference that the program had already surpassed about half of its capacity as of Thursday afternoon, about a day after the application first launched. The state will likely reach its limit on applications by Saturday, according to the governor.

125,000 applications so far for Frontline Worker fund that went live yesterday.@LouisianaGov expects 200k application mark to be met today or tomorrow and urges those frontline workers hat qualify to apply for their $250 ASAP — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) July 16, 2020

The program will award a one-time payment of $250 to essential employees who worked through the early days of the outbreak in Louisiana. The Department of Revenue has said it expected to pay about 200,000 people using $50 million in federal virus aid money.

The payments will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can find the application online here: https://frontlineworkers.la.gov/