State employee arrested on child porn charges
Louisiana officials have put a 36-year-old state employee behind bars for alleged possession of child pornography, according to KATC.
The accused man is Jody Osmer, an employee of the state Department of Child and Family Services. He works in the Department's economic stability office.
Before his employment with this office, Osmer was a juvenile probation officer. He was employed by the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) from 2007 until 2017, KATC reports.
An official with OJJ told reporters that the agency has been made aware of Osmer's arrest, saying, "OJJ was informed of the investigation yesterday. As with all ongoing law enforcement investigations concerning past and present employees, OJJ will work in coordination with local and state authorities at their request."
According to the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit, an investigation into the case involving Osmer remains ongoing and anyone with related information should call the unit's toll-free hotline at 1-800-256-4506, or their local police department.
Osmer is facing seven charges of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, and his bond has been set at $70,000.
