State disaster agency watching TS Danny

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's disaster response agency will start coordinating with parish and municipal leaders Wednesday about Tropical Storm Danny.

A spokesperson with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said it's standard protocol whenever a tropical depression forms in the Atlantic. If the storm does threaten Louisiana then the agency will go into full disaster mode.

Deputy Director Christopher Guilbeaux describes GOHSEP as a "one stop shop" for disaster response. As part of the disaster plan, local governments make requests through GOHSEP for supplies needed before and after a disaster. Agency leaders say this chain of command increases efficiency.

To ensure constant communication, the state has upgraded its emergency radio system. It relies on a network of towers, and has mobile units for back up if a tower is destroyed in a storm.

GOHSEP was established as a response to Hurricane Katrina. Agency leaders point out similar agencies already existed in Florida and Texas.

Spokesperson Mike Steele also said people should have their own disaster plan. "You want to make sure you have an emergency kit, have all of your documents put together, and have a place to go," said Steele.

GOHSEP has more recommendations on how to prepare for a hurricane on its website.