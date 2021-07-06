Latest Weather Blog
State Dept. reviewing $221 million payment to Palestinians
WASHINGTON - The State Department is reviewing a last-minute decision by former Secretary of State John Kerry to send $221 million dollars to the Palestinians late last week over the objections of congressional Republicans.
The department said Tuesday it would look at the payment and might make adjustments to ensure it comports with the Trump administration's priorities.
Kerry formally notified Congress that State would release the money Friday morning, just hours before President Donald Trump took the oath of office.
The funds - intended for reconstruction in Gaza and good governance programs for the Palestinian Authority - were being blocked by at least two GOP lawmakers in response to Palestinian attempts to join international organizations before a peace deal with Israel.
Such holds are generally respected but are not legally binding.
