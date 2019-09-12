Latest Weather Blog
State denies daycare's appeal after child left in hot van
ST. AMANT - An Ascension daycare that was fighting to have its license reinstated has been denied.
The state's Division of Administrative Law decided this week that the license for A-Z Kidz Zone will stay revoked over the incident earlier this year.
Back in June, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned a 5-year-old girl was left inside a white van in the daycare parking lot coming back from a field trip. The state revoked the daycare's license two weeks later.
Documents released Wednesday say not only was the child left alone in the van for several minutes before finding her way to the front door on her own, but the daycare allegedly failed to get written consent from any of the children's parents before taking them on a field trip to a water park.
The owner said the employee responsible for leaving the child in the car has been let go, and they updated their vans with more security features after the incident.
You can read the full decision here.
