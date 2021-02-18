State, defense rest at hearing for 'Serial' case

BALTIMORE - The state and the defense rested their cases after four days of testimony in a hearing for the man convicted of the killing at the center of the "Serial" podcast.

Adnan Syed, now 35, was convicted of killing his high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 2000. He is asking for a new trial on the grounds that his attorney was ineffective by failing to contact an alibi witness, and that cell tower data given to jurors linking Syed to the burial site was misleading.

The final witness to take the stand was a security officer who told prosecutors that there were no cameras in the library where Asia McClain, now Chapman, said she saw Syed at the same time Lee was killed. He also said he didn't remember seeing Syed there that day.

But during cross-examination, the officer admitted that he "can't remember clearly" who he saw, and that there could have been security cameras that he didn't know about.