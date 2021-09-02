State confirms 4 more storm deaths: 3 from carbon monoxide, another from drowning

The Ida death toll has now risen to nine after the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed four storm-related deaths out of Jefferson Parish Thursday evening.

The coroner says three people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in one home. Because of power outages caused by the hurricane, these deaths were ruled as storm-related.

The fourth victim, a 65-year-old woman, drowned in the floodwaters.

These are in addition to the four nursing home deaths reported at the Independence Warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish earlier Thursday. Three of those are confirmed to be storm-related.