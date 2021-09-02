80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State confirms 4 more storm deaths: 3 from carbon monoxide, another from drowning

1 hour 19 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, September 02 2021 Sep 2, 2021 September 02, 2021 5:54 PM September 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The Ida death toll has now risen to nine after the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed four storm-related deaths out of Jefferson Parish Thursday evening.

The coroner says three people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in one home. Because of power outages caused by the hurricane, these deaths were ruled as storm-related.

The fourth victim, a 65-year-old woman, drowned in the floodwaters.

Trending News

These are in addition to the four nursing home deaths reported at the Independence Warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish earlier Thursday. Three of those are confirmed to be storm-related.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days