80°
Latest Weather Blog
State confirms 4 more storm deaths: 3 from carbon monoxide, another from drowning
The Ida death toll has now risen to nine after the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed four storm-related deaths out of Jefferson Parish Thursday evening.
The coroner says three people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in one home. Because of power outages caused by the hurricane, these deaths were ruled as storm-related.
The fourth victim, a 65-year-old woman, drowned in the floodwaters.
Trending News
These are in addition to the four nursing home deaths reported at the Independence Warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish earlier Thursday. Three of those are confirmed to be storm-related.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Congressman Clay Higgins discusses drillship evacuation in Gulf
-
Governor says state weighing legal action after deaths at mass shelter
-
4 nursing home residents dead after evacuating to mass shelter in Tangipahoa...
-
Thursday interview with Demco
-
Entergy aiming to restore power to most of Greater BR by September...